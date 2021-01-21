STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

United front of regional, ethnic communities-based parties likely in Assam

The grand alliance could feature the AJP, Raijor Dal, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Gana Shakti, tribal councils etc.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi

AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi seen addressing a gathering. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After six opposition parties, led by the Congress, came forward to jointly fight the upcoming Assam polls, the state could now see the formation of a grand alliance of some regional and ethnic communities-based parties.

Former leader of the All Assam Students' Union Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who now heads the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), said they were working to form a grand alliance with AJP, Raijor Dal, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Gana Shakti, tribal councils etc.

"Our thrust is on a regional equation. This front is going to happen," Gogoi told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

He said the AJP's alliance with Raijor Dal and ASDC, which is based in Karbi Anglong, had been finalised.

ALSO READ | 1,000 doses of Covid vaccine get frozen, wasted in Assam; officials blame refrigerators

"The indigenous communities of Rabhas, Tiwas, Bodos and Mishings are left. We feel two of them will come aboard. The tribals are Assam's sons of the soil. They have to be given a political space," Gogoi said.

Stating that they stand for inclusive politics, he said the alliance had plans to field candidates in all 126 seats.

Recently, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had appealed to the AJP and the Raijor Dal to join the grand alliance of opposition parties. The AJP rejected it outright.

"We will not join it. The BJP and the Congress do not have any ideological differences. The Congress had submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court to impose the illegal immigrants in Assam as part of its vote-bank politics. As regards the AIUDF, we all know it was floated after the scrapping of the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act to protect the illegal immigrants. So, there is no question of joining this grand alliance," Gogoi said. 

He believed there would not be any division of anti-BJP votes since people would reject the Congress and the AIUDF. 

"The fight will be between us and the BJP. But the BJP votes have eroded after the state-wide agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Similarly, the Congress and the AIUDF have also suffered erosions of 60% of their votes," Gogoi claimed.

AJP and Raijor Dal were floated last year against the backdrop of the anti-CAA agitation. 

Two days ago, the Congress had announced the grand alliance of opposition parties. It has three Left parties, regional Anchalik Gana Morcha besides Congress and AIUDF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections Assam polls Asom Jatiya Parishad Lurinjyoti Gogoi Raijor Dal Autonomous State Demand Committee Gana Shakti
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp