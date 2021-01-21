Vaccination: Indian Oil Corporation to provide cold chain equipments for Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Now, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide cold chain equipments, required to run the corona vaccination smoothly, under its corporate social responsibility to the Bihar State Health committee.

On Thursday, officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited of Bihar unit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state health committee.

According to official communication of health department, the MoU was signed in presence of Manoj Kumar-the executive director of state health committee and Vibhash Kumar -the director of Oil Corporation Limited at Patna.

As per official communication, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide 43 ice line refrigerators,14 Deep Freezers,1 Walk In cooler and 1Walk in Freezer ,total worth RS 83.35 lakhs.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide all the cold chain equipments by February-March.