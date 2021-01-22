STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand mulls banning 'Tandav' web series after controversy

Various groups have also submitted a written complaint in a police station in Dehradun demanding FIR against the creators, actors and others associated with the show 'Tandav'.

Published: 22nd January 2021

A still from web series 'Tandav'.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is mulling to ban web series 'Tandav', starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, in the state after recent controversies surrounding the content of the show.

State cabinet minister of Uttarakhand Madan Kaushik said, "The issue is being looked into. We are consulting over various aspects of the series and will soon take a call on this issue."

The statement comes after Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, apex body of of all the Akhadas, alleged insult of Hindu deities in the web series Tandav. 

The president of the body said that the producers, doctors and actors should not hurl insult towards Hindu Gods and Goddesses and if this does not stop, "Our priests and Naga Sadhus will march to Mumbai and teach them a good lesson."

"The apology of the director is not enough. The people associates with the show mist give affidavit in written along with apology and promise that they will not repeat the same in future," said the president of the apex body.

Various groups have also submitted a written complaint in a police station in Dehradun demanding FIR against the creators, actors and others associated with the show. 

Meanwhile, state police has issued alert over protests against the web series.

