Farmer union leaders claim getting threats over phone, social media

The issue was raised at the meeting with the Union ministers today and the number from which the phone call was made was given to the Delhi Police so that they can trace the caller.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers take out a tractor rally against new agri laws in Amritsar on Friday | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions have alleged that their leaders are receiving threatening and abusive calls. During the 11th round of talks with the government, they raised this issue and claimed that Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had received threats over phone and on social media.

“Yesterday (Thursday) night, Darshan Pal got a phone call from a person who abused him and told him that the farmers should accept the government’s proposal. The issue was raised at the meeting with the Union ministers today and the number from which the phone call was made was given to the Delhi Police so that they can trace the caller,” said a farmer leader. 

ALSO READ | Farmers reject govenment proposal of suspending three farm laws, deadlock remains

“On Friday morning, when farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa was leaving for the meeting with the government, a Delhi Police personnel allegedly smashed the rear windscreen of his car. This was also flagged during the meeting,” the farmer leader added.

Sources said Tikait was allegedly indirectly threatened on social media that he could be in trouble when he goes back to UP. Tikait himself chose to underplay the matter and said, “These small things keep happening.” A senior Delhi Police officer, however, claimed,

ALSO READ | Punjab, Haryana farmers to set out for tractor parade in Delhi on Saturday

“The Republic Day security arrangements are tight in New Delhi area and police personnel are checking all the vehicles at every picket. When they stopped Mansa’s vehicle, he started yelling. He himself broke his windshield and started blaming the police. It’s just a stunt to get limelight and sympathy. They have also not filed any police complaint.”

