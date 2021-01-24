STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict protest against farm laws

A few children from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have also planned a tableau on farmer suicides.

Published: 24th January 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tractors arrive for farmers at Singhu border during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Republic Day tractor parade by agitating farmers will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws, and hailing their courage, according to organisers.

A farmer leader told PTI that directions were issued to all organisations participating in the protest to prepare tableaux for the parade.

"Around one lakh tractor-trolleys from across the country will participate in the parade.

Around 30 per cent of these will have tableaux on different themes, including the history of the farmers' movement in India, the role of women farmers and farming practices followed in different states," he said.

ALSO READ: Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful

A few children from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have also planned a tableau on farmer suicides.

"Children of farmers who committed suicide are expected to participate in the parade. Their tableau will depict the hardships faced by farmers of the region that faces water scarcity," a member of Swaraj India said.

Tableaux from states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will show how fruits and vegetables are cultivated in the hilly regions.

Participants from Punjab and Haryana will showcase traditional and modern farming technology and statues of women milking cows and farmers driving bullock carts.

Each tractor will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs.

A member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of the protesting farmer unions, said the parade is likely to start from the five border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur -- where farmers have been camping since November 28 last year.

The tractor parade will start after the official Republic Day parade concludes at Rajpath and cover a distance of more than 100 kilometers before culminating around 6 pm, he said.

A war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade.

There will 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms, the SKM member said.

Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency.

Another farmer leader said around 2,500 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful and no untoward incident takes place.

The volunteers have been given badges and identity cards.

A team of ex-servicemen participating in the protest will also keep an eye on the security situation.

The Delhi Police has agreed to remove the barricades at Singhu and Tikri to let farmers enter the national capital.

Farmer leaders said the tractor parade will remain peaceful will not affect the official Republic Day parade in any way.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tableaux Congress Farm laws Republic day
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp