Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally.

Published: 24th January 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 02:08 PM

farm laws, farmers protest

A farmer rests at Singhu border during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmers at Tikri border on Sunday assured that they will hold peaceful tractor rallies on January 26 to mark 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'.

"We feel elated that the police gave us permission to hold tractor rallies on January 26. There are around 2.5 lakh tractors at Tikri border," said Tajinder Singh, a farmer at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Another farmer, Gurpreet, said "We will peacefully take out the tractor march and do the roadshow with the presence of Delhi Police."

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest on the 60th day.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states. The farmers also arrived at the Singhu border as they plan to conduct the rally on Delhi's outer ring road.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

