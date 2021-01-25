STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PMLA case: HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

In July last year, a special court in Mumbai rejected Kapoor's bail plea following which he approached the HC.

Published: 25th January 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is accused in a case of money laundering.

Kapoor was arrested in March last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The central agency is conducting an investigation against Kapoor, his wife, and their three daughters over a sum of Rs 600 crore received by a firm allegedly controlled by them from an entity linked to scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

In July last year, a special court in Mumbai rejected Kapoor's bail plea following which he approached the HC.

READ| Yes Bank case: Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni gets bail

Kapoor's counsel Harish Salve on Monday told a single bench presided over by Justice P D Naik that Rs 600 crore was a loan received by their company and not a kickback.

However, the ED's counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, opposed the bail plea and told the court that the said company was co-owned by Kapoor's daughters.

Kapoor was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the ED, Kapoor, his family members and aides allegedly received benefits of Rs 4,300 crore through companies controlled by them as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing a related case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yes Bank Rana Kapoor
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp