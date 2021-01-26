JDU launches party mouth piece 'JDU-Sandhan' in Hindi, English

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's ruling JDU seems to toeing the lines of Shiv Sena as it has started a party mouth piece with the inaugural edition released on Monday.

Janata Dal (United) national president RCP Singh released the inaugural edition of the party's monthly mouthpiece titled "JDU- Sandhan" in Patna for the dissemination of party's views and ideologies across the state.

On this occasion, RCP Singh said that the stronger the edge of thought, the stronger the party.

Through the monthly mouthpiece, the party will respond to allegations and counter the propaganda of its opponents every month both in Hindi and English.

The JDU has inaugurated the paper on the lines of Maharashtra Sena's Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Currently, this monthly letter of JDU will be released in both Hindi and English languages. RCP Singh said that in the coming days, along with Hindi and English, the main papers will also be published in Bhojpuri, Maithli and Angika.

The mouthpiece in Hindi is being edited by Dr. Varun while in English it is being edited by Dr. Vimalendu.