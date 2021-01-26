STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

R-Day parade: Captain Quamrul Zaman, son of Bihar chicken seller leads BrahMoss missile system 

Born at Talkhapur in Dumra block, Quamrul Jaman, Captain Quamrul joined the Indian Army in 2012 after graduating in science stream from Sitamarhi’s Goenka College.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

DRDO 's BrahMos missile on display at Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It was a proud moment for 51-year old Gulame Mustafa Khan, who runs a chicken shop, watching his only one son leading India’s Brahmos missile system unit in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“ I’m an ‘anguthachhap’(an unschooled person who gives thumb impression for signature) but a proud father. of a young captain in the Indian Army, who has led the squad with the Brahmos missile system in the Republic Day parade showing our nation’s military might,” an elated  Khan said.

Gulame Mustafa Khan's 27-year-old son Captain Md. Quamrul Zaman led the Brahmos unit in the parade this time. Speaking from his Talkhapur village in Dumra block of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, the proud father said, "Dil dia jaan bhi denge ye watan tere liye" (I have given heart now will sacrifice life for you, O my country!)

IN PICS | 72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India

Mustafa runs a chicken shop at Dumra chowk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi but never compromised with education to his only son. “My son wanted to join the army since his childhood and now is serving the country," said Mustafa.

Born at Talkhapur in Dumra block, Quamrul Jaman, Captain Quamrul joined the Indian Army in 2012 after graduating in science stream from Sitamarhi’s Goenka College. Mustafa said it was a proud moment for not only him but for entire Bihar as a son of the state had paraded with the Brahmos at Rajpath.

"If I had more sons, I would have sent every one of them to the Indian Army to serve the country," Mustafa proudly said. He added that other youths should take inspiration from Quamrul’s passion and patriotism. He remained glued to the TV till the parade got over along with his daughters, wife and other neighbours and distributed jalebis among the people of his village.

Quamrul’s mother Sufal Khatoon said she was feeling proud of her son than anybody else. "Today my son has let me hold my head high with pride," she said.

Quamrul Zaman got promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018 and became a captain in 2020 due to his brilliant service record.  

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulame Mustafa Khan Republic Day parade Brahmos missile system Brahmos Captain Md. Quamrul Zaman Indian Army
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp