R-Day parade: Captain Quamrul Zaman, son of Bihar chicken seller leads BrahMoss missile system 

PATNA: It was a proud moment for 51-year old Gulame Mustafa Khan, who runs a chicken shop, watching his only one son leading India’s Brahmos missile system unit in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“ I’m an ‘anguthachhap’(an unschooled person who gives thumb impression for signature) but a proud father. of a young captain in the Indian Army, who has led the squad with the Brahmos missile system in the Republic Day parade showing our nation’s military might,” an elated Khan said.

Gulame Mustafa Khan's 27-year-old son Captain Md. Quamrul Zaman led the Brahmos unit in the parade this time. Speaking from his Talkhapur village in Dumra block of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, the proud father said, "Dil dia jaan bhi denge ye watan tere liye" (I have given heart now will sacrifice life for you, O my country!)

Mustafa runs a chicken shop at Dumra chowk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi but never compromised with education to his only son. “My son wanted to join the army since his childhood and now is serving the country," said Mustafa.

Born at Talkhapur in Dumra block, Quamrul Jaman, Captain Quamrul joined the Indian Army in 2012 after graduating in science stream from Sitamarhi’s Goenka College. Mustafa said it was a proud moment for not only him but for entire Bihar as a son of the state had paraded with the Brahmos at Rajpath.

"If I had more sons, I would have sent every one of them to the Indian Army to serve the country," Mustafa proudly said. He added that other youths should take inspiration from Quamrul’s passion and patriotism. He remained glued to the TV till the parade got over along with his daughters, wife and other neighbours and distributed jalebis among the people of his village.

Quamrul’s mother Sufal Khatoon said she was feeling proud of her son than anybody else. "Today my son has let me hold my head high with pride," she said.

Quamrul Zaman got promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018 and became a captain in 2020 due to his brilliant service record.



