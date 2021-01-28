STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No room for people charged with criminal cases in Bihar Congress, says State in-charge Bhakat Charan Das

Das, soon after being entrusted with the task of Bihar unit of INC after Shakti Singh Gohil, has started reviving the party political stature with a slew of initiates.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakat Charan Das speaking with Muzaffarpur party leaders recently. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Now, in a bold move, Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakat Charan Das on Thursday said that no person with criminal or communal cases on their name will be allowed to take membership in the party.

Making it mandatory, Das has asked the party leaders holing posts right from state headquarters to district and block levels not to allow the entry of the people with criminal backgrounds or charged with crimes related to communalism and atrocities against people of weaker sections and women.

Issuing this advisory through a short clip of video, Das said: "Make a proper inquiry about anyone wishing to join the party before granting the primary membership."

Das, soon after being entrusted with the task of Bihar unit of INC after Shakti Singh Gohil, has started reviving the party political stature with a slew of initiates. He has travelled across many districts including Vaishali and Muzaffarpur to have direct interaction with party leaders and sharing the ways to strengthen the party in the state.  

In the 2020 assembly elections, 19 MLAs of the party have been elected in alliance with the RJD and the left parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhakat Charan Das Bihar Congress criminal case communalism Bihar
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp