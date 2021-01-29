Opposition raises slogans against three contentious farm laws in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of various opposition parties on Friday raised slogans in Lok Sabha demanding repeal of the three new farm laws on day one of the Budget session.

As soon as the House paid tributes to late Union minister Suresh Angadi and 26 former members, including Jaswant Singh, Tarun Gogoi, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel and Ram Vilas Paswan, members from the Congress, DMK and the Left parties entered the Well of the House raising slogans.

Shiv Sena members were raising slogans from their seats. The opposition members were demanding repeal of the three new farm laws.

They were also demanding that obituary be paid to the farmers who have died during the agitation by farmers against the legislations.

Over 20 opposition parties boycotted the president's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in the House when his colleagues were raising slogans in the Well near the Speaker's podium.

Speaker Om Birla urged the agitating members to return to their seats and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, including distancing norms.

Soon after the House met for the day, Sunil Kumar of the JD (U) took oath as a member. He had won the bypoll from Valmiki Nagar parliamentary seat late last year.