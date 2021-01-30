STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No compulsory institutional quarantine for UK returnees who test COVID negative: Delhi government

All the UK returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 were put through genome sequencing to  determine if they were infected with the UK variant of the virus.

Published: 30th January 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

The order further instructed the concerned authorities to ensure strict surveillance of UK returnees who tested negative. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has terminated the provision of one-week mandatory institutional quarantine for UK returnees who test negative for COVID-19, an official order has said.

The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after it reviewed the situation.

During the review, low COVID-19 positivity among UK returnees was pointed out.

In an earlier order this month, the DDMA had directed for mandatory seven days institutional quarantine followed by week-long home isolation even for those passengers from UK who tested negative for COVID-19.

​ALSO READ | TN govt mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to elderly people in second phase, seeks Centre's advice

The decision was taken in view of resumption of limited flights to India from UK where a mutant of coronavirus with increased transmissibility was detected.

An order issued on Friday by Vijay Dev, chief secretary and chairperson of DDMA's executive committee, said, "The situation has now been reviewed and considering low positivity rate of UK returnees, it has been decided that the measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers tested negative many not be required furthermore..." Delhi government may align with Centre's SOP in this regard, stated the order.

The passengers returning from UK and found negative for COVID-19 will require to be in 14 days of home isolation as per the Central government SOP.

​ALSO READ | US COVID-19 cases surpass 25 million-mark

Several passengers returning from UK tested positive in RTPCR tests conducted at IGI airport here and were admitted to special isolation facility at LNJP hospital.

The DDMA has ordered strict surveillance on people who test negative at the airport and are then in home quarantine.

It has asked district authorities carry out COVID-19 tests on people who develop coronavirus-like symptoms during the home isolation.

ALSO WATCH:

In case a person tests positive, an extensive contact tracing also follows, it said.

Many passengers who returned from the UK between November 25 to December 22, when the government banned the flights to the country, were found positive during door to door testing undertaken by district surveillance teams in Delhi.

All the UK returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 were put through genome sequencing to  determine if they were infected with the UK variant of the virus.

The order further instructed the concerned authorities to ensure strict surveillance of UK returnees who tested negative for the virus and were undergoing home isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic UK Mutant Virus UK lockdown Delhi government
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp