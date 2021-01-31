STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After declaring India as 'Jagat Guru', Shah Faesal praises PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'

It is his second tweet in over a week in which he has praised the Prime Minister and BJP-led central government.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After declaring India as “Jagat Guru” following the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive, former IAS officer-turned-J&K politician Shah Faesal, who quit politics last year after his release from detention, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” saying it was like "1.3 billion coming together as a family".

“It is like 1.3 Billion people coming together as a family on a Sunday morning and each one being heard and spoken to, each one feeling counted,” Faesal wrote on Twitter.

“My take away from this program: Communication can build solidarities and make a nation 'sound' like a family,” further tweeted Faesal.

Earlier, on January 22, Faesal had broken his silence after his release to praise PM Modi’s Covid-19 vaccination drive saying, “India has assumed global leadership as a Jagat Guru."

“This is more than just a vaccination program. It's good governance + human capital formation + nation building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru,” Shah Faesal wrote.

His message was welcomed and liked by BJP leaders and a J&K BJP leader, who won DDC polls from Valley, hoped that “Shah Faesal might have changed for better.”

Prior to declaring India as “Jagat Guru”, Faesal had also re-tweeted MEA Jai Shankar’s post, “Indian vaccines land in Casablanca. India & Morocco – a Beautiful Friendship.”

Shah Faesal’s praise for India after severely criticizing Article 370 revocation and terming as “murder of democracy” has led to speculation that he may have mended his relation with the government and may make comeback in a different role.

Shah Faesal had deleted all his social media posts after quitting politics in August 2020 and gone silent.

Faesal, who had quit civil service job in January 2019 to launch his own political party J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM), was among the mainstream leaders arrested after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019.

He was among a dozen mainstream leaders booked under PSA and authorities quashed his PSA in June last year and lifted all curbs on his movement a month later.

However, on August 10 last year, Shah Faesal quit politics and resigned as JKPM president.

