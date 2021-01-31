STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonu Sood extends help to build home for destitutes dumped outside Indore

Sood’s appeal strikes chord with Indore’s real estate bizman, who promises land and roadmap to actualize actor’s dream for elderly destitute  

Published: 31st January 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo| Twitter)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Actor Sonu Sood is in action once again -- this time for elderly destitute of India’s cleanest city Indore.

The actor who proactively helped migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to return to their villages across India during the COVID-19 lockdown, now wants to render a roof of their own to elderly destitute in Indore.

Recently, 8-10 elderly destitute were lugged by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) staff in a truck and then dumped on city’s outskirts, before local residents forced the IMC staff to take the aged homeless back.

READ| Caught on camera: Eyeing cleanest city tag, Indore Corporation abandons elderly homeless on outskirts

In the video, Sood appealed to the people of Indore to work with him in providing a roof of their own for the elderly destitute, including those who have been abandoned by their children. “I want to render the elderlies a roof of their own in Indore. Appeal to all the Indore residents to work with me to set an example in the country, by rendering a home along with food and other necessary facilities to the elderlies, including those abandoned by their children,” Sood was seen appealing in the video on Saturday.

The benevolent actor’s appeal soon struck a chord within hours with Indore-based real estate businessman Sanjay Lunawat, who promptly connected with Sood over a video call. “I’m eager to work under your leadership to build a grand home of your own for elderly destitute in Indore. The land will never be a problem for me, as I’m in the field of real estate and logistics for 20 years in Indore. Entire Indore shouldn’t get a bad name due to the one fault of few persons (IMC staff). I’ll have a complete team and draft a concrete roadmap for the dream home for the elderlies abandoned by their children in Indore. I’ll ensure that the home dreamt by you for elderlies comes on land, which is close to major medical facilities,” Lunawat told Sood.

Confirming the tie-up with Sood to build a dream home for elderly destitute, the real estate businessman Lunawat told The New Indian Express on Sunday, that a dedicated team will work on it under Sonu Sood’s leadership and will be ready in a fortnight.

Two days back on Friday afternoon, an IMC team had lugged 8-10 elderly destitute in a truck and dumped them under the open sky on the highway on Indore’s outskirts in Kshipra area. However, a local resident Rajesh Joshi not only filmed the entire inhuman act by the IMC, but also along with other locals forced the IMC team to take the abandoned elderlies back.

The shocking episode by IMC staffers had drawn widespread condemnation from all quarters, including Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who criticized the incident, terming it a “blot on humanity".

Just a few hours after the videos of the shocking incident went viral all over the social media on Friday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan swung into action, ordering the suspension of Indore’s deputy municipal commissioner Pratap Solanki and dismissal of two of IMC’s muster roll workers who were seen in the videos.

The eight to ten homeless elderlies were shifted to a proper Rayan Basera (winter shelter).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood Indore
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp