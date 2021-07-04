STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA calls for adoption of villages by doctors to ensure 100 per cent vaccination

The IMA president-elect has made the appeal to all doctors, either associated with  the IMA or not, to adopt the villages for 100 per cent vaccination. 

Published: 04th July 2021

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: National President-elect of IMA, Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, called upon the doctors on Sunday here to adopt villages across the country to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of people by December 31 this year. 

Working president of Bihar IMA Dr Ajay Kumar, speaking to The New Indian Express, said that the president-elect has made the appeal to all doctors, either associated with  the IMA or not, to adopt the villages for 100 per cent vaccination. 

“But the doctors associated with Bihar chapter of IMA have immediately decided to adopt the villages for helping the people in getting vaccinatied. And the IMA will felicitate all those doctors who ensure 100 per cent inoculation in their adopted villages," Dr Ajay Kumar said.

As per an official figures, there are 6,34,321 villages in the country including 45,077 villages in Bihar. And the IMA has more than 5 lakh of doctors as its members across the country including 11,000 alone in Bihar besides thousands of those doctors who are not members of IMA.

"If we adopt at least one to two villages for ensuring 100 per cent vaccination by December 31 in 2021, we will render a great service to the nation as the IMA has more than 5 lakhs of active members," Dr Ajay Kumar said.

He added that the doctors should collectively step up to adopt the villages for vaccination setting an example of social responsibility globally.

