India reports 43,733 new Covid cases, 930 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

Published: 07th July 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 10:49 AM

Health workers administer a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a special one-day vaccination drive. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total infection tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities.

The active cases have further declined to 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 19,07,216 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,33,32,097.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 per cent

It has been less than three per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.39 per cent.

ALSO READ | 76% of parents in India unwilling to send wards to school: Survey

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The ministry also said that cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.13 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The 930 new fatalities include 395 from Maharashtra, 142 from Kerala and 92 from Karnataka.

A total of 4,04,211 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,23,531 from Maharashtra, 35,526 from Karnataka, 33,132 from Tamil Nadu, 25,001 from Delhi, 22,656 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,834 from West Bengal and 16,131 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

