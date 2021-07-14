Proposed UP population control policy sparks political difference in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The population control policy proposed in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh has brought Bihar’s ruling NDA alliance partners JD-U and BJP at loggerheads. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has opposed the law and said that educating women is a better way of addressing the issue. After JD-U heavyweight’s comment, BJP leader and Deputy CM Renu Devi said it was more important to create awareness among men that women.

Sources said this will continue and may even snowball into a major difference between BJP and JD-U before Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where JD-U has decided to contest in alliance with BJP subject to terms and conditions.

BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh contradicted Nitish by saying this population policy must not be considered in the context of politics, caste and religion. Another BJP leader, Samarat Chaudhary batted for a similar policy. Political expert Dr RK Verma said difference cropping up over the population control policy between BJP and JD-U will sour their political relations, which may affect the alliance.