STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Villager guiding cops killed after IED planted by Maoists explodes in Jharkhand’s Gumla

This is the sixth such incident when IEDs planted by Maoists have blown up killing or critically injuring villagers or policemen engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the jungles here

Published: 14th July 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

A high alert was sounded in the agency villages of Visakhapatnam district ahead of the bandh call given by Maoists in the Andhra-Odisha Border

The villager was accompanying the security forces to guide them during a search operation being conducted to locate the Maoists (File photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A day after a Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan was critically injured when an IED, planted by Maoists to prevent security forces from tracing them, exploded in the jungles of Marwa in Gumla, a villager was killed in a similar incident early on Wednesday. According to police, the villager was accompanying the security forces to guide them during a search operation being conducted to locate the Maoists when he stepped on an IED and was killed.

“A villager, Rameshwar Munda, got injured in the IED blast and was evacuated immediately from there, but succumbed to his injuries before he was taken to a doctor. Being a local, he was taken along by the security forces to guide them in the dense forests,” said Gumla SP Hurdeep P Janardhanan.

The squads of Maoist Zonal Commander Budheshwar Oraon and Ravindra Ganjhu have planted several IEDs in the Marwa jungles of Gumla and these often blow up when security forces are on search operations or when villagers go into the jungles to graze their animals.

ALSO READ: 'Surrender and get medical facilities': Jharkhand Police to Covid-hit Maoists

This is the sixth such incident of a landmine blast within a year in the Marwa jungles.

In February this year, a CRPF jawan had lost both his legs in a similar blast while a villager Mahender Mahto also got seriously injured in another IED blast that occurred in the Marwa Karagani jungles under Kurumgarh police station in Gumla.

According to villagers, they have been warned by the Maoists not to enter the jungles as the land mines planted by them might explode claiming their lives or they may get critically injured. As per the message given to the villagers, the Maoists have planted hundreds of landmines in the jungles of Gumla to prevent the entry of security forces.

“The message was spread among the people in more than 40 small and big villages under Kurumgarh police station warning us to enter the jungles at our own risk as they have planted landmines there. Since then, we have not entered the jungles,” said a villager Budhan Munda. But it is very difficult to survive without the jungles as most of the day to day activities of the villagers are dependent on it, he added.

Admitting that a network of IEDs has been planted in the Marwa jungles, the Gumla SP said that regular operations are being conducted in the region to neutralise the IEDs and the Maoists as well. All efforts are being made to neutralise the squads of Budheshwar Oraon and Ravindra Ganjhu, which are active in the region, said the Jharkhand Police spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Maoists IED Landmine
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp