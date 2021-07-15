STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE to open portal for class 12 marks moderation from July 16-22, results by month end

CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within the schedule.

Published: 15th July 2021

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The portal for moderation and finalisation of the Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 results will open in the afternoon of July 16, and it will remain operational till midnight of July 22, the board announced on Thursday.

As the class 12 results are set to be announced by this month-end, CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within the schedule.

If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31, the board also said in the official notification.

Importantly, the CBSE under the Union education ministry has also asked schools ‘to ensure comparability and fairness’ at the higher range of marks and make sure that there is “no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above”.

The number of students scoring more than 95 % overall should not be more than the number to achieve similar results in the previous three years, the board reiterated in the fresh circular.

“Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the circular read.

