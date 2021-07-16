STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Highest DTP vaccination coverage for infants in first quarter of 2021: Centre

The country has achieved 99% DTP3 (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine given to infants under 1, in the first quarter of 2021, the Health Ministry has said. 

Published: 16th July 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A child being administered polio drops in Hyderabad on Sunday | Roshan

A child being administered polio drops in Hyderabad (File photo | Roshan)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday clarified that the Covid pandemic has not severely impacted the essential healthcare services including immunization under the Universal Immunization Programme, as claimed by a section of media.

The country has achieved, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 99% DTP3 (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine given to infants under 1, in the first quarter of 2021 as measured by the Health Management Information System. 

This is the highest DTP3 coverage measured to date, said the government adding that the ministry along with all states and development partners, has worked towards mitigating negative impacts of Covid-19 and taking urgent actions to ensure that children receive life-saving vaccines. 

ALSO READ | 'Work from home, staggered opening': Doctors advise third COVID wave preparations in Delhi

In order to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid on vaccination services, many other steps have also been taken, according to the government, adding that a national guideline to safely continue immunisation services during the Covid-19 pandemic, including polio Supplementary Immunisation Activities has been developed. 

State and district level training on new guidelines are conducted to ensure the safe delivery of vaccines as per Covid  guidelines and keeping Covid appropriate behaviour in mind, it also said. 

In order to identify reasons for missed vaccine doses, monitoring & supervision is being done by state and district task forces for prompt corrective action, the statement said and added that high-risk groups and areas with districts with high vaccine-preventable diseases, districts with low vaccine coverage or risk mitigation have been identified.  

Intensified Mission Indradhanush or intensified immunisation drive in identified 250 high-risk districts was conducted wherein more than 9.5 lakh children and 2.24 lakh pregnant women were vaccinated. 

One national immunisation round and two sub-national rounds have been conducted to maintain high population immunity against polio, the ministry stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
immunization Universal Immunization Programme DTP vaccination
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp