STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Next 100 days crucial': Centre hints at third wave, says Covid situation may get worse

The world moving towards the third wave of the pandemic should be seen as a red flag, as stressed by PM Narendra Modi, said VK Paul who heads the national task force on coronavirus.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing the rising Covid cases in many parts of the world as well as a few states in the country, the Centre on Friday raised a red flag saying that situation could get worse from here and added the next 100 days are going to be crucial.

In the latest bulletin, the World Health Organisation has said that Covid cases and deaths have increased by 10% and 3% respectively last week and 5 out of its six regions are now witnessing a surge in cases while the highly transmissible delta variant of SARS CoV 2 has reached 111 countries.

In a press briefing on the Covid situation in India on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, VK Paul who heads the national task force on coronavirus said that the world moving towards the third wave of the pandemic should be seen as a red flag, as stressed by PM Narendra Modi.

Modi had a meeting with the Chief Ministers of 6 states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Karnataka -- where the cases are either rising or have plateaued at a high number.

“PM has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible,” Paul said, adding that while the situation is under control now, it may change for the worse if public health measures are not taken and individuals do not behave responsibly.  

ALSO READ | 'Work from home, staggered opening': Doctors advise third COVID wave preparations in Delhi

In the briefing, the authorities also highlighted that while Spain has seen a 64% hike in weekly Covid cases, Netherlands has recorded a 300% spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The situation was stable in Thailand for a long time but now it is also reporting a spike. Africa too has clocked a 50% increase in Covid-19 cases,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry, and added that Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh too are now seeing an unprecedented spike.

Paul highlighted that a large population in India is still vulnerable.

“We have not reached herd immunity -- not even through infection. not that we want to achieve herd immunity through natural infection. We are making continuous progress in vaccination,” he said.

He also underlined that at least 50% of the most vulnerable population is now vaccinated.

Meanwhile, authorities expressed concern over the minimal use of face masks adding that the face masks should now be the new normal for people

“As we have resumed activities, analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks. We should include the use of face masks in our daily routine as the new normal,” said Agarwal.

As per the data shared by the government, there are 47 districts in India as of now which have over 10% Covid19 test positivity rate, and 9—the highest—of these are in the northeastern state of Manipur.

There are also 73 districts in the country presently which are reporting over 100 cases every day.

He also said community mobility data shows that there has been a rise in mobility in the country in comparison to May 20 when most of the country was under lockdown.

"It is important that as we are returning towards relaxation we must keep in mind the precautions that we have to take like the use of masks, maintaining two-feet distance and hand hygiene," he said.

Agarwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

Agarwal said worldwide a surge in cases are being seen.

On April 29, when worldwide 9 lakh new cases were being reported now again a growth trajectory is being observed and in the whole world in the last 24 hours, 5,63,416 new cases have been reported and a surge can be seen.

"If we look at countries around us, we will see that countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh have been reporting a surge in cases," he said.

On slump in vaccination, Agarwal said the government has worked towards increasing production of vaccines, collaborated with manufacturers and the government has also given advanced visibility of next 15 days to states on what particular vaccine doses will be made available.

"The logistic management has to be linked at production and availability at field level and while we appreciate the concern of states to get more vaccine doses we must also appreciate how government of India on one side is increasing production and parallelly ensuring that 75 per cent of doses are given free of cost to states," he said.

Paul added that there can be some issues with fine-tuning and that will be worked upon.

"Whatever the availability of vaccines in a month, it is visible and we share it systematically. It is also right that this number increases. We are hopeful that the production will take place as per the roadmap. All kinds of assistance is being provided. Be rest assured. New vaccine candidates as well as the increasing stockpile is visible. Serum (Institute of India which manufactures Covishield) has increased its production in the last few weeks. There is a roadmap, there is an optimistic scenario and we are approaching it," he said.

On availability of moderna vaccine in the country, Paul said talks are going on.

"To and fro (talks) are going on over the contractual specifics. Discussions have not yet concluded. We are making efforts as to it happens at the earliest. We are now expecting to hear from them anytime. Currently, they have to respond to some of the points we have made and we will take it forward," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID third wave WHO Union Health Ministry Kerala Covid cases
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp