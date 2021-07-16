STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM's 'certificate' cannot hide Yogi govt's cruelty, negligence during Covid 2nd wave: Priyanka Gandhi 

Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis.

Published: 16th July 2021 01:46 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis, saying his "certificate" cannot hide the truth of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's "cruelty, negligence and mismanagement" during the second wave of the coronavirus.

Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave was "unprecedented".

"Modi ji's certificate cannot hide the truth of Yogi government's aggressive cruelty, negligence and mismanagement during the second wave of coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"People faced enormous hardships, helplessness alone. This truth can be forgotten by Modi ji, Yogi ji, but not by those who suffered the pain of coronavirus," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

Describing the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating COVID-19 as "commendable", the prime minister had said the state's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

 

