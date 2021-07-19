STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 Lockdown harmed emotional wellbeing of kids: Survey

Of a total of 1,000 children surveyed, 68% sounded hopeful that their schools would reopen soon.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Covid-19 induced lockdown had a negative impact on the emotional wellbeing of children as they were confined to their homes, according to a survey of 1,000 children across 15 districts of Bihar.

The survey, facilitated by Campaign Against Child Trafficking (CACT) and Bhoomika- Vihar, a civil society organization, said girls in the hinterland showed more willingness to attend schools than boys at the end of the first lockdown, last year.

At least 90% of girls from 15 districts of Bihar expressed interest in returning to schools as soon as they opened, the survey found.

Of a total of 1,000 children surveyed, 68% sounded hopeful that their schools would reopen soon. The survey found that a substantial number of children, especially boys, were irritated about being confined to homes during the lockdown.

The regional convenor of CACT and chief of Bhhomika- Vihar, Shilpi Singh said, the survey took inputs from about 3,400 respondents, including 1,000 children. This includes members of families belonging to SC, ST OBC, minority groups, and upper caste.

“We found that of all the children interviewed, 69% were schoolgoing. Twenty-four per cent of them were unable to learn at their homes as their parents are unschooled and unable to help them,” she said. “During the first lockdown, 51% girls spent time helping their parents in household chores instead of studying”. About 45% of children expressed uneasiness at being confined to homes. “We found that Covid had a strong effect on the emotional well-being of children,” Shilpi said.

