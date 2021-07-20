STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 30,093 new infections, daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days

The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:09 AM

A laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and the Statue of Liberty wearing face masks to spread awareness. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

it went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

More than 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) so far, through all sources, and 71,40,000 doses are being supplied, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 40,03,50,489 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

It said that 2,11,93,241 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals.

The Union government is committed to accelerate pace and expansion of the scope of the COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination started from June and the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the supply chain, according to the ministry.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase, the government will procure and supply at no cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs, according to the ministry.

