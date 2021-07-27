STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covishield gives 93% protection against COVID, 98% mortality reduction, finds AFMC study

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul presented findings of the study which was conducted on 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers.

Published: 27th July 2021

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine.

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Covishield gives 93 per cent protection against COVID-19 and a 98 per cent mortality reduction, the government said on Tuesday referring to a study by the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) during the second COVID-19 wave that was driven by the Delta variant.

"Protection to the extent of 93 per cent was seen (in people who were administered the Covishield vaccine) and this was during the second wave which was driven by the Delta variant also 98 per cent mortality reduction was seen," he said.

Reiterating the usefulness of vaccines in battling COVID-19, Paul said inoculation reduces infection but it is not a total guarantee.

"No vaccine guarantees that infection will not happen but serious disease gets prevented and nearly eliminated.

I urge you to please be vigilant, be careful, have faith in our vaccines and continue to be careful in the weeks and months ahead," he added.

