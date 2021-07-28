STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition damaged dignity of Parliament, says BJP after ruckus in Lok Sabha 

Amid protest by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition MPs create uproar in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the opposition parties for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha and throwing papers at the Chair, saying they have ashamed the world's largest democracy and damaged the dignity of Parliament.

Amid protest by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday.

The House witnessed unruly scenes when and Congress Left members threw papers and torn placards at the Chair and Treasury benches.

A placard thrown by an MP fell in the press gallery.

READ HERE | Congress MPs throw papers, torn placards at Chair in Lok Sabha

Opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding placards against the government over the Pegasus and farmers' issues.

"There is a way to protest. But today, the opposition has damaged the dignity and decorum of the temple of our democracy," Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters outside the parliament building.

He further said the opposition MPs have "ashamed the world's largest democracy by their condemnable actions".

Alleging that the opposition is running away from debate, the BJP leader sought to know why the opposition "doesn't want issues to be discussed in parliament.

The House has witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments since the beginning of the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha BJP Opposition MPs Monsoon session
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp