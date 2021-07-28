STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seropositivity highest in MP, lowest in Kerala, finds ICMR survey

The data showed that there are nine states which showed a seropositivity rate of over 70%. They are MP, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, UP, and AP. 

Published: 28th July 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The results of the fourth national serosurvey by the ICMR have shown that nearly 79% of samples from Madhya Pradesh had antibodies against coronavirus, while the seroprevalence, at about 44%, was the lowest in Kerala. 

The Centre last week had already announced, based on the findings that on average nearly 68% or two in every three Indians, now had antibodies against SARSCoV2 and the seropositivity was comparable across most age groups, but the state-specific data was not released. 

Now, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to carry out state-level surveys in order to generate district-specific data, with the help of ICMR, that can be used for guiding public health response to the pandemic. 

The data shared on Wednesday showed that there are nine states which showed a seropositivity rate of over 70%. They are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. 

The states with a seroprevalence of 60-70% included Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Haryana. 

ALSO READ | Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors

Maharashtra, Assam, and Kerala on the other hand had the lowest seropositivity rates with Kerala showing, at 44.4%, even less than 50% of people with antibodies against the virus, which may offer an explanation in the continued high cases being recorded in the state every day. 

The serosurvey by the ICMR had been conducted in the last 10 days of June and the first week of July in 70 districts across 22 states -- the same districts where the first three rounds of this exercise had been carried out earlier. 

Meanwhile, the letter by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan states said that ICMR’s consultation in conducting the serosurveillance exercise will help them follow a standardized protocol. 

The findings of such studies can then be utilized quickly by the respective states to guide objective, transparent, and evidence-based public health responses to Covid, it added.    

The government stressed that the national serosurvey by the ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. 

“Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states,” it maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fourth national serosurvey ICMR Madhya Pradesh Seropositivity Seropositivity in Kerala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp