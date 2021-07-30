No curbs on travel to Mizoram, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government had not issued any curbs on people’s travel to Mizoram.



“The Assam government has not blocked any road (leading to Mizoram). The road is open. We have only asked the people of Assam to not hurry in travelling to Mizoram. Let us study the situation and when there is peace, people can visit the state,” Sarma told journalists on Friday.



He said the Assam Police would register cases against anyone found making provocative statements. They will be dealt with as per law, he said.



Stating that Assam has a friendly relationship with Mizoram and other states of the Northeast and the state will protect it, he said, “We will solve the boundary disputes through dialogues but we will never allow if somebody forcibly attempts to take away Assam’s land. If need be, we will make self-sacrifice. We will protect our land.”



The Assam government had on Thursday issued a travel advisory, asking the people of the state not to travel to Mizoram.



“Even after this (July 26) incident, certain Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people…



“It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam Police that many civilians are heavily armed with automatic weapons etc. In view of the above and with the purpose of ensuring safety and security, a travel advisory is hereby issued to all the people of Assam...



“The people are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted,” the advisory stated.