STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA begins probe in Mizoram explosives case

In this explosive case, the Assam Rifles on June 22 apprehended two persons and recovered a large haul of war-like stores being smuggled to Myanmar.

Published: 31st July 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started its probe in connection with Mizoram explosive recovery case, the agency said on Saturday.

The anti-terror agency took over the probe on Thursday and re-registered the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed it over the investigation of the matter.

The case was registered at a time when a border dispute between Mizoram and Assam began on July 26.

In this explosive case, the Assam Rifles on June 22 apprehended two persons and recovered a large haul of war-like stores being smuggled to Myanmar.

ALSO READ | Mizoram cops file FIR against Assam CM Himanta, 6 senior govt officials

The recoveries include 3,000 special detonators in six cartons, 925 electric detonators in 37 packets, 2,000 meters length of fuze in four boxes, and 63 sacks of explosives substance, each sack containing 10 packets each of 2.08 kg of Class II Category - ZZ explosive powder weighing a total of 1.3 tonnes.

Officials suspected that the explosives were believed to be transported from Mizoram to Myanmar for use by the Chin National Army (CNA) against the Myanmar army.

The operation was carried out by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in the Farkawn road track junction area in Mizoram based on specific information. The recovered items and apprehended persons were handed over to the Dungtalang police station and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered there.

Smuggling is a major concern in Mizoram, which shares a long border with Myanmar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram explosive case National Investigation Agency
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp