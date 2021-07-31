STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vedanta Limited moves Supreme Court to continue making oxygen 

Vedanta Limited on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking its directions on continuing the operation of its plant in Thoothukudi for producing medical oxygen. 

Published: 31st July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vedanta Limited on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking its directions on continuing the operation of its plant in Thoothukudi for producing medical oxygen. 

During the hearing, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Vedanta in the case, mentioned the plea before the bench regarding the operation of the plant. However, the Tamil Nadu government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, opposed the plea and said that the State currently has enough medical oxygen. 

The court has decided to  take up the case for a detailed hearing on Friday. The issue came up in the court as the plant was previously allowed by the court to operate until July 31 only for the production of medical oxygen with no access to its copper and power plants within the premises in Tamil Nadu. 

The Sterlite copper plant, which was closed down in May 2018 following protests by local residents of Thoothukudi, was granted this permission to mitigate the ballooning need for medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 infections which hit the country earlier this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vedanta oxygen
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp