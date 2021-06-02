Pakistani troops violate ceasefire, open fire at BSF men in Arnia sector of J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops on Wednesday morning violated the border ceasefire agreement and fired at BSF men in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said further adding that the incident took place when the security forces personnel were conducting area maintenance.

The BSF men also retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for a few minutes.

This is the second instance of border ceasefire violation since the February 25 agreement of India and Pakistan militaries to strictly adhere to Nov 2003 border ceasefire pact.

The International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have been calm and quiet since February 25 in a relief to the residents of these regions. They have resumed their daily chores and farming close to the IB in Jammu region.