Vaccination for 18-44 age group falls by over 50 per cent within one week in Bihar as shortage rises

PATNA: Bihar on Tuesday recorded the worst performance in the vaccination for 18-44 age group with only 2,438 doses being administered. Ranked first in vaccination for people in 18-44 age group, the last nine-days proved to be a wonder for the state.

The vaccination for the people of this age-group, which had started from May 9, is now going down for the last one week. In many places, including Patna, the vaccine drive has got badly interrupted for want of doses which have run short out of stock.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey, upon being asked by the media, said that the vaccination will get a pace in next 2-3 days with the arrival of consignment of doses.

According to official figures, the vaccination for this age group has gone down by over 50 per cent of total vaccination done in the previous day.

For example, 35,933 doses of jabs were used for the inoculation of the people of the said age group on May 26 but that reduced to only 20,246 on May 27.

On May 28, only 9,540 people were vaccinated. On May 29, a meagre rise in the number of total vaccinated people was registered with 10,347.

But on May 30, the number of people of this age group dropped by 50 per cent with only 5,260 people of this getting vaccinated, followed by 4,104 on May 31 and 2,438 on June 1.