STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Experts indulge on tales of Sita at Madhubani Literature Festival

Prof Anamika said that Sita’s participation in philosophical discourse in Rishi Valmiki’s Ashram and her love for nature brilliantly indicates Sita's modernity.

Published: 03rd June 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: "Sita is known in the world as a goddess and wife of Ram but in Mithila she is considered as a putri and adi-shakti, who is worshipped almost in every house of the region. Even folk songs are there based on Janki," said Dr Savita Jha Khan, chairperson of Centre for the Studies of Tradition and Systems (CSTS), at Madhubani Literature Festival (MLF).

She, along with many scholars and researchers in the flagship program of CSTS - MLF, elucidated what Sita still means in this world, where women are struggling for their empowerment despite of being embodiment of enlightenment and divine empathy.

Speaking at the 2-day virtual event, organised by the CSTS in association with the Maithili Machaan on May 20 and 21, Dr Khan said: "Through such literary initiative, we are working with a committed aim to ‘Revisit Sita’ in the light of the current context pulsating with possibilities of having unique outlook on Sita and the various meanings of her being."

She said that on day one at the Madhubani Literature Festival, organised on the occasion of JankiNavmi in virtual mode, different aspects of Janki’s traditions and challenges were covered.

"Understating Janki, Apni-apni Sita, Janki in the Age of Kaliyuga, Janki: An Eternal Journey, Mai JanakiNandani and the Singing Sita, were the topics covered by experts," she added.

Sahitya Akademi awardee litterateur Prof. Anamika (University of Delhi) and social activist, deputy mayor (Pokhariya, Nepal) Salma Khatoon, citing many literary works around Janki said that Sita should be   understood as a strong woman, not as 'abla' (weak woman).

Prof Anamika said that Sita’s participation in philosophical discourse in Rishi Valmiki’s Ashram and her love for nature brilliantly indicates Sita's modernity. She also used a term 'Prajna' in defining Sita’s sovereignty and understanding as she takes her decision independently.

Other scholars like Professor Arvind Sharma, Ram Madhav, Dr Sachidanand Joshi, Prof. Sanjay Paswan, Prof. Pankaj Mishra, Dr Buddhinath Mishra, Dr Anamika, Salma Khatoon, Swami Chaityanand and Aradhana Ashish Pradhan were among others who participated in the Madhubani Literature Festival.

Ripuranjan Kumar Thakur, a scholar of DU, moderated the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhubani Literature Festival Sita Bihar
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp