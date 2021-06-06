Bihar: Class X, XII graduates to be trained in basic healthcare skills to fight crisis situation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first for the country, Class X and XII graduates in Bihar, will be trained in basic healthcare skills to prepare them as special work force during the crisis times. The youth, trained in basic healthcare and technical disciplines will be deputed at public healthcare centres and hospitals in crisis times like COVID-19 pandemic and others as special work force.

Bihar's labour department has started working on this first of its kind move to prepare a special work force among the youth of classes X and XII graduates under the Prime Minister Skill Development scheme. This scheme in a state like Bihar, which has the lowest labour force participation rate among its youths (15-29) will immensely benefit them in getting employment after a short-duration basic skill training.

The skill development training among the youth, amid the ongoing COVID crisis, will be imparted in six technical medical basic disciplines - namely general duty assistant, advanced critical care, home health aid, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomist and medical equipment technology assistant.

Confirming this, state labour resources minister Jibesh Kumar said: "At a time when the country as well as the state is battling against COVID-19, there is a need of coordination and cooperation to conquer the pandemic. And this move will prove of immense help in preparing a special work force in the field of basic healthcare to handle such type of pandemic in future also through the cooperation of youth trained as special workforce."

The minister said that the basic training in all the six disciples will be of 21 days. "After the 21-day long basic training in technical skills, they would be deputed at primary health centres, district level medical centres and hospitals for on-job training," the minister said.

He said that the state labour resource department is providing training to the youth in 16 job roles under the central scheme.

The department has communicated the decision to all district magistrates through proper channel for preparation of the special work force, which is aimed at both creating a pool of trained special work force among the youths after they pass out classes X and XII and generating employment among the youth of Bihar.

