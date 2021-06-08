STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam replicates country’s civilian awards

Asom Ratna, Asom Bibhushan, Asom Bhushan and Asom Shree will carry Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively

Published: 08th June 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has instituted some awards replicating the country’s civilian awards.

The Cabinet, which met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to institute the “Asom Ratna” award to be presented every year to a person who has made significant contributions to the society.

The Cabinet also decided to institute “Asom Bibhushan”, “Assam Bhushan” and "Asom Shree" awards. Asom Bibhushan will be presented to three persons, Assam Bhushan to five persons and Asom Shree to 10 persons every year.

Asom Ratna, Asom Bibhushan, Asom Bhushan and Asom Shree will carry Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively with other benefits like free medical treatment of critical illness, free stay at Assam Bhawans, free travel in state-run buses etc.

ALSO READ |  Assam logs 2,228 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours

The Cabinet decided that in all government offices, the photographs of the President, Prime Minister and Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi will be displayed.

The Cabinet also decided to confer “Literary Pension” in the name of litterateur Homen Borgohain on his birthday on December 7. Sports Pension will be conferred in the name of Arjun Bhogeswar Barua on his birthday on September 3. Artiste Award will be conferred on January 17 every year.

Meanwhile, for the smooth implementation of Batadrava Than Cultural and Tourism Project, the Cabinet approved the allotment of additional land to the management committee.

In a major administrative reform, the Cabinet approved the simplification of flood damage assessment and repairing of infrastructure. The district magistrates have been authorised to take necessary action in this regard within the timeframe of April 1 to October 31.

In order to eliminate overloading by coal-laden trucks passing through Assam, the Cabinet decided to check their weights at two inter-state border gates.
 

