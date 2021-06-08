STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government sets maximum price of vaccines for private hospitals: Covishield Rs 780 a dose, Covaxin Rs 1410

In a letter to all states and union territories on Tuesday, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private vaccination centres for overcharging.

Published: 08th June 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination centre in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose and Sputnik V Rs 1,145 per dose, it said.

The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the ministry said.

The ministry also requested states and union territories to regularly monitor the prices being charged by the private CVCs from the citizens.

"It is also requested that wherever instances of overcharging as compared to the price declared by the CVC come to notice, appropriate strict action is taken against any such private CVCs," it said.

