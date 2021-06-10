Next mission is to derail Modi government, says Mamata Banerjee

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A month after winning her third-straight term as West Bengal chief minister, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her goal now is to derail the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Meeting the chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata, Mamata called on all Opposition parties to support the farmer’s in their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Mamata assured Tikait of her support to the farmers’ movement and said West Bengal will continue to stand with the farmers.

“The farmers’ movement is not just for Punjab, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh. It is for the whole country. From now, my goal will be to derail the BJP-led Central government. It is necessary for the states to come together to discuss policy issues and stand together against injustice,” said Mamata after meeting Tikait.

Earlier, the Bengal chief minister had extended her support to the farmers’ agitation. Several TMC MPs had visited the venues along the borders of the national capital where the farmers have been protesting since last November.

Mamata said there should be a platform where the states could deliberate on the Centre’s policy.

"Bulldozing states is not good for the federal structure. India is hungrily waiting for policies, which help in fighting coronavirus and assist farmers and the industry," said Mamata.

“Ahead of the recent Assembly elections, Tikait had visited Bengal and urged people not to vote for the BJP. Now, Mamata Banerjee is the face of the country, who can stand firm against the BJP. It is now obvious that the farmer leaders will seek our support to further intensify the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws,’’ said a senior TMC leader. With the pandemic situation improving, the farmers are planning to intensify the protests again.

“We thank her (Mamata) for this assurance. West Bengal should work as model state,’’ said Tikait.