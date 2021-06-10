STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Next mission is to derail Modi government, says Mamata Banerjee

 Mamata assured Tikait of her support to the farmers’ movement and said West Bengal will continue to stand with the farmers.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A month after winning her third-straight term as West Bengal chief minister, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her goal now is to derail the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Meeting the chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata, Mamata called on all Opposition parties to support the farmer’s in their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Mamata assured Tikait of her support to the farmers’ movement and said West Bengal will continue to stand with the farmers.

“The farmers’ movement is not just for Punjab, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh. It is for the whole country. From now, my goal will be to derail the BJP-led Central government. It is necessary for the states to come together to discuss policy issues and stand together against injustice,” said Mamata after meeting Tikait.

Earlier, the Bengal chief minister had extended her support to the farmers’ agitation. Several TMC MPs had visited the venues along the borders of the national capital where the farmers have been protesting since last November.

Mamata said there should be a platform where the states could deliberate on the Centre’s policy.

"Bulldozing states is not good for the federal structure. India is hungrily waiting for policies, which help in fighting coronavirus and assist farmers and the industry," said Mamata.

“Ahead of the recent Assembly elections, Tikait had visited Bengal and urged people not to vote for the BJP. Now, Mamata Banerjee is the face of the country, who can stand firm against the BJP. It is now obvious that the farmer leaders will seek our support to further intensify the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws,’’ said a senior TMC leader. With the pandemic situation improving, the farmers are planning to intensify the protests again.

“We thank her (Mamata) for this assurance. West Bengal should work as model state,’’ said Tikait.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Rakesh Tikait TMC Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp