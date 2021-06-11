Govt school teachers in Bihar now tasked with teaching at anganwadis too

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Teachers of government-run primary schools in Bihar have been given an added responsibility of having to teach children at nearby anganwadi centres.

The teachers are expected to work in the respective Anganwadi centres at least twice a week.

The teachers of 42,573 government-run primary schools will ensure the delivery of pre-primary education to small children at anganwadi centres.

Confirming this, Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh, the director of primary school education, said that the order in this regard was issued to all the district education officers (DEOs) for further compliance.

In the order, the department has directed the block education officer (BEO) to cooperate with the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in order to start teaching children.

As per the order, the anganwadi centres, which are located or operating outside school premises, would be tagged with the nearest government primary school within 15 days.

Currently all government schools and colleges in Bihar are shut till July owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision, a first-of-its-kind move, was taken on February 23 at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary.

Director of Primary Education Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh stated in the order that the decision was taken after considering that basic literacy and numeric knowledge must be provided to children enrolled at anganwadi centres under the National Education Policy 2020.

