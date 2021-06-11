STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt school teachers in Bihar now tasked with teaching at anganwadis too

The teachers are expected to work in the respective Anganwadi centres at least twice a week.

Published: 11th June 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of an Anganwadi

Representational image of an Anganwadi

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Teachers of government-run primary schools in Bihar have been given an added responsibility of having to teach children at nearby anganwadi centres.

The teachers are expected to work in the respective Anganwadi centres at least twice a week.

The teachers of 42,573 government-run primary schools will ensure the delivery of pre-primary education to small children at anganwadi centres.

Confirming this, Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh, the director of primary school education, said that the order in this regard was issued to all the district education officers (DEOs) for further compliance.

In the order, the department has directed the block education officer (BEO) to cooperate with the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in order to start teaching children.

As per the order, the anganwadi centres, which are located or operating outside school premises, would be tagged with the nearest government primary school within 15 days.

Currently all government schools and colleges in Bihar are shut till July owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This decision, a first-of-its-kind move, was taken on February 23 at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary.

Director of Primary Education Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh stated in the order that the decision was taken after considering that basic literacy and numeric knowledge must be provided to children enrolled at anganwadi centres under the National Education Policy 2020.

ALSO WATCH | India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar anganwadis Anganwadi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp