'State government doesn't tap anyone's phone': Rajasthan minister on Sachin Pilot camp's allegations

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing rumblings within the Rajasthan Congress, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday denied the Sachin Pilot camp's allegations that the state government was tapping the phone of ruling party MLAs.

He said that if any member has information about the names of legislators whose phones are being allegedly tapped, he should meet and inform Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about it.

"The state government does not tap anyone's phone and this is not our character. One of our members has said that phone calls of two-three legislators are being tapped. In such a situation, he should meet and inform the chief minister about it," Khachariyawas told reporters here.

He said the Congress government worked as a model government in the country during the coronavirus pandemic and such statement given by any legislator is not justified.

Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, who belongs the Sachin Pilot camp, had Saturday alleged that some legislators have talked about their phones being tapped.

Without naming the MLAs, Solanki said the legislators also fear of being trapped by various agencies.