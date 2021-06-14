Pashupati Kumar Paras elected LJP leader in Lok Sabha after rebel MPs seek ouster of Chirag Paswan

By Online Desk

Pashupati Kumar Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha.

Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

This is part of a series of moves in the LJP which have jolted party scion Chirag Paswan.

"Five MPs have submitted a letter to the speaker Om Birla. We will go and meet him as and when he orders," Paras said.

Regarding the rumours that LJP will be joining the Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP said, "Existence of LJP will continue, we are not joining JDU. We will fulfill the ambition of Late Ramvilas Paswan."

However, he stated that LJP will continue to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Five LJP MPs will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader at 3 pm on Monday, according to ANI.

ALSO READ | Chirag Paswan has reaped what he had sown: JDU after fallout in LJP

Earlier in the day, LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday had arrived at Pashupati Kumar Paras' residence to meet him over the developments in the party.

Five of its six Lok Sabha MPs have reportedly united against him and demanded that Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is also Chirag Paswan’s, uncle be declared as the new president of the LJP.

Paras, speaking to media, said that he had to take this step it order to save the party and carry on the political ideologies with which late Ram Vilas Paswan had formed the LJP. “The LJP in Bihar assembly election had suffered badly. I will try and revive the party and take it further to provide peace to the soul of its founder,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was informed about this decision to form a new fraction of LJP with five MPs. However, it is also being speculated that this was not a random development and has been on the cards since the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag was allegedly accused of undermining the seniors in the party, which left the leaders quite unhappy.

(With agencies inputs)