Covid-19 pandemic shrinks job opportunities in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: According to the data provided by Uttarakhand's employment office, the state has managed to provide jons to only less than half per cent of people durign the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Labor and Employment Harak Singh Rawat said, "The Covid pandemic has affected efforts to get opportunities for employment as lesser job fairs were orgazined. Efforts are on to generate more opportunities for the employment."

The officials from the state government also added that earlier class 3 and 4 vacancies were filled through the employment office but now those vacancies are being filled by outsourcing to non-government agencies, which are trimming opportunities.

The pandemic hit the employment drive most in last two years bringing the ration down further.

In financial year 2019-2020 only 0.34 per cent got jobs with total 2,709 getting jobs against 7,78,077 registering as unemployed.

Earlier, in year 2018-19 the percentage was 0.68 per cent with 5,678 getting jobs against 8,29,139 registrations.

In financial year 2017-18 condition were a bit better with 0.84 per cent securing jobs as 7,489 got jobs while 8,91,141 registered themselves as unemployed.

In year 2016-17 only 0.29 per cent were able to secure jobs as 9,26,308 registered as unemployed while 2,773 got jobs.

Unemployment in Uttarakhand has increased more than six times in last five years.

According Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, in financial year 2016-17 the unemployment rate in the state stood 1.61 per cent which shot to 10.99 per cent in FY 2020-2021.

Maximum increase in the unemployment rate was registered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In FY 2017-18 rate was recorded 1.02 per centfollowed by 2.79 per cent in FY 2018-19 which increased to 5.32 per cent in 2019-20.

Last week, Uttarakhand Migration Commision report submitted to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat revealed that over 53,000 migrants returned to the state from different parts of the country in second wave of Covid pandemic.

Total 53,092 migrants have returned to Uttarakhand between April 1 to May 5 2021.

Highest number of people have returned in Almora with 27.97 per cent followed by Pauri (17.84 per cent), Tehri (12.53 per cent), Udham Singh Nagar (0.66 per cent), Dehradun (0.29 per cent) and Haridwar (0.11 per cent).

Most of these people belong to hospitality sector who lost their jobs due to restrictions amid raging second wave.

Atleast 39.4 per cent people belong to the hospitality sector followed by students (12.9 per cent), manual workers (11.1 per cent) and any othes from various fields.

The state government had asked the commision to make a report to assess the unemployment situation to further address it.