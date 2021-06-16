STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat BJP MLA to HC: Remdesivir was distributed from BJP office to 'save lives'

The MLA, Harsh Sanghavi, told the HC on Tuesday that Remdesivir injections were made available by BJP leaders to needy patients in Surat and Navsari in south Gujarat between April 10 and 12.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker.

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A BJP MLA has told the Gujarat High Court Remdesivir vials were made available to needy patients from the party office in Surat on grounds of "compassion and humanity" to "save a number of lives" as he defended himself against charges of hoarding and illegally distributing the antiviral drug at the height of the second wave of COVID-19 in April.

The MLA, Harsh Sanghavi, told the HC on Tuesday that Remdesivir injections were made available by BJP leaders to needy patients in Surat and Navsari in south Gujarat between April 10 and 12.

This was done with the "sole intention of compassion and humanity" as injections were "urgently required to save a number of lives", he said in an affidavit submitted in the court.

Remdesivir is widely used in treating serious COVID-19 patients and its shortage was reported in April and May when the second wave of the pandemic was on its peak.

He told a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav that allegations made by Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani against him make his PIL on the issue look like a "political interest" litigation.

The charges of hoarding and illegal distribution of the COVID-19 drug are "absolutely false, frivolous, baseless and made without verifying the correct facts," the ruling party legislator said.

Sanghavi said a total of 2,506 vials of the injection made available to needy persons in Surat and Navsari were procured from a distributor, which supplied the medicine to medical stores and a hospital in Surat.

The injections, procured on payments made on bills, were made available to patients after proper verification of documents at the BJP office in Surat, he said.

"There was no distribution, hoarding and dispensation of the injections by the deponent (the MLA), but the reality is that the deponent only facilitated the availability of the injections from authorized places like the hospital and medical stores," Sanghavi said.

Even if it is assumed to be distribution, he said, it was done in accordance with the procedure established by law, and was in no case an "illegal, irregular or unlawful" act.

Lok Sabha MP and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, who was also involved in distribution of Remdesivir, is one of the respondents in the case.

In his reply before the court, the commissioner of the state's food and drugs control administration said a probe is underway in the case but a preliminary inquiry conducted on a representation made by the Congress shows no violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as alleged.

Dhanani had filed the PIL in the HC seeking an independent inquiry against Sanghavi as well as Paatil, for "illegal and unauthorised distribution of Remdesivir injections from the BJP's Surat office.

The Leader of Opposition had sought the court's direction for an expert committee of highly distinguished and neutral persons to inquire into the incident in the context of the Pharmacy Act, 1984, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987.

The distribution was made when there was an acute shortage of Remdesivir throughout the country, said the PIL.

Paatil is yet to file his affidavit.

The court, during the hearing on the PIL on Tuesday, gave the state BJP president one more week to file his affidavit and made it clear that "no further time will be granted."

The matter will come up for further hearing on July 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Gujarat HC Harsh Sanghavi Gujarat BJP MLA
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp