STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

North East Delhi riots conspiracy case: HC says legitimate dissent a key feature of democracy

In the bail orders of Narwal and Kalita, it also observed that “if such blurring gains traction, democracy would be in peril.”

Published: 16th June 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Natasha Narwal

Natasha Narwal lost her father to Covid during her incarceration (File Photo)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while granting bail to activists Natasha Narwal, Devanagana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha – accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case – underscored the constitutional right of people to dissent and protest.

Dismissing the charges of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the three, the court noted – “in its anxiety to suppress dissent and in the morbid fear that matters may get out of hand, the state has blurred the line between the constitutionally guaranteed ‘right to protest’ and ‘terrorist activity” referring to the stringent provisions of UAPA slapped against the three.

READ HERE | Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita get bail in Delhi riots case

In the bail orders of Narwal and Kalita, a division bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani also observed that “If such blurring gains traction, democracy would be in peril”.

Mincing no words, the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court, in the bail order of Kalita stated – “We are afraid, that in our opinion, shorn-off the superfluous verbiage, hyperbole and the stretched inferences drawn from them by the prosecuting agency, the factual allegations made against the appellant do not prima facie disclose the commission of any offence under sections 15 (Terrorist act), 17 (Punishment for raising funds for terrorist act) and 18 (Punishment for conspiracy) of the UAPA.”

ALSO READ | A protest by college students doesn’t shake foundations of our nation: Delhi HC

In separate judgments, the court went on to state that even if it were to assume for the sake of argument, that in the present case inflammatory speeches, chakkajams, instigation of women protesters and other actions, which Narwal and Kalita are accused of, "crossed the line of peaceful protests permissible under our Constitutional guarantee, that however would yet not amount to commission of a ‘terrorist act’ or a ‘conspiracy’ or an ‘act preparatory’ to the commission of a terrorist act as understood under the UAPA."

Whether the protests crossed the limit of what is permissible under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) and became non-peaceful protests were subject matter of another FIR, in which both Kalita and Narwal were already on bail, the court noted.

The court said that making inflammatory speeches, organising chakka-jams etc were common in the face of widespread opposition to governmental or parliamentary actions. In Narwal’s bail order, the court remarked that the government may prohibit public meetings, demonstrations or protests on streets or highways to avoid nuisance or disturbance of traffic “but the Government cannot close all streets or open areas for public meetings thereby defeating the fundamental right that flows from Article 19(1) (a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.”

Quoting a judgment of the Supreme Court, the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court said, "legitimate dissent is a distinguishable feature of any democracy and the question is not whether the issue raised by the protestors is right or wrong or whether it is justified or unjustified. The fundamental aspect is the right which is conferred upon the affected people in a democracy to voice their grievances. Dissenters may be in a minority. They have a right to express their views. A particular cause, which in the first instance, may appear to be insignificant or irrelevant may gain momentum and acceptability when it is duly voiced and debated.”

The court further said that in the chargesheet filed against the three, ‘there is a complete lack of any specific, particularized, factual allegations, that is to say other than those sought to be spun by mere grandiloquence.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natasha Narwal north east Delhi riots Delhi Riots UAPA Asif Iqbal Tanha Devanagana Kalita Delhi High Court dissent
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp