Supreme Court approves CBSE’s 30:30:40 formula to compute class XII board results

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to go for a 30:30:40 formula 30% from Class X board, 30% from Class XI exam, and 40% from Class XII assessment to arrive at the Class XII results this year. The court approved the marking policy for more than 14 lakh candidates who had registered for Class XII board exams in 2020-21.

As for the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), they decided to take the average of the last six years instead of three. They are yet to submit their affidavit before the court. The CBSE board has asked schools to form a five-member panel for computation of results. The results will be declared by July 31, the CBSE told the court as it submitted a detailed evaluation criteria, which was decided after the board had to cancel exams last month because of the second Covid-19 wave.

According to the affidavit, the 40% weightage from Class XII will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams, 30% from Class XI based on theory component of the final exam, and the remaining 30% from Class X marks based on average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five.

The new formula is to calculate theory marks for students, while practical and internal assessment components will be calculated according to the existing policies. According to the board’s scheme, theory marks for Class XII for computation of results will be based on performance in one or more unit test(s)/mid-term/pre-board(s) theory examination, but the school committee may decide internally what should be given more weightage.