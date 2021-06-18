STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court approves CBSE’s 30:30:40 formula to compute class XII board results

As for the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), they decided to take the average of the last six years instead of three.

Published: 18th June 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Students sanitise their hands outside a school before appearing for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to go for a 30:30:40 formula 30% from Class X board, 30% from Class XI exam, and 40% from Class XII assessment to arrive at the Class XII results this year. The court approved the marking policy for more than 14 lakh candidates who had registered for Class XII board exams in 2020-21.

As for the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), they decided to take the average of the last six years instead of three. They are yet to submit their affidavit before the court. The CBSE board has asked schools to form a five-member panel for computation of results. The results will be declared by July 31, the CBSE told the court as it submitted a detailed evaluation criteria, which was decided after the board had to cancel exams last month because of the second Covid-19 wave.

According to the affidavit, the 40% weightage from Class XII will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams, 30% from Class XI based on theory component of the final exam, and the remaining 30% from Class X marks based on average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five.

ALSO READ | New Class 12 assessment plan worries CBSE students

The new formula is to calculate theory marks for students, while practical and internal assessment components will be calculated according to the existing policies. According to the board’s scheme, theory marks for Class XII for computation of results will be based on performance in one or more unit test(s)/mid-term/pre-board(s) theory examination, but the school committee may decide internally what should be given more weightage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Supreme Court CBSE Board exams
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp