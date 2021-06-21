STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar's JD-U to felicitate workers who help achieve 100 per cent COVID vaccination in their areas

Published: 21st June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s ruling JD-U has decided to felicitate its workers who help attain 100 per cent vaccination in their respective areas.

Announcing this on Sunday through a virtual meeting, the national president of JD-U, RCP Singh, called upon party workers to ramp up vaccinations across their areas on a mission mode.

“Now, encouraging people in rural areas to get inoculated is the need of the hour, and our party, which is committed to development with justice and prosperity, has decided to take it up as a political mission,” he said, interacting with 1 lakh workers through a virtual conference from Patna.

Referring to the impending third wave of coronavirus, he said that vaccination is the only way to curb it and appealed to everyone to cooperate in the government's campaign while reassuring them that the jabs are safe.

The JD-U president asked all officials of the party to take a pledge to get as many people as possible vaccinated and conduct campaigns at the booth level in their areas, under the care and support of the party.

Singh also lauded CM Nitish Kumar's efforts of have been able to prevent deaths due to starvation amid the ongoing pandemic.

“It is a matter of pride for us that not a single death occurred due to hunger in Bihar amid the pandemic. We are also grateful to all the medical workers, who have served and are continuing to do so, without worrying about themselves.  In the hour of crisis, farmers and labourers have been instrumental in ensuring that there was no shortage of grains, fruits, vegetables, milk during the epidemic,” he added.

Apart from Singh, a panel of four senior doctors also addressed the conference informing the workers on how to create health awareness against coronavirus.

Dr Ranjit Singh, based in England, spoke about home treatment options after contracting covid-19, while Dr Sunil Kumar Singh shed light on the various post-covid complications. Dr Ritesh Runu of IGIMS spoke about the inoculation process, and Dr. Rashmi Thakur, of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, addressed the various misconceptions surrounding the virus.

Party state president Umesh Kushwaha also attended the meet.

