STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghaziabad assault video case: Twitter India MD wants to join probe virtually

The Ghaziabad police is yet to take a call on Twitter Managing Director Manish Maheshwari's response on joining the probe through video conference, the officer said.

Published: 21st June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of video that went viral on social media.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Twitter India managing director has offered to join through video conference the Ghaziabad police probe into the circulation of a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly Muslim man on the social media platform, officials said on Monday.

Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad police on June 17 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

"The Twitter India MD has responded and offered to join the probe via video call for the time being. He has assured of his cooperation with the police," Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja said.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad assault video: Complaint against Twitter officials, Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani

"Twitter India officials have also provided the police with some information and clarifications on the issue. In light of this information, we are going to send another notice to relevant officials of Twitter India," Raja said.

The Ghaziabad police is yet to take a call on Maheshwari's response on joining the probe through video conference, the officer said.

The Ghaziabad police has so far issued notices to Twitter India and news website The Wire in the case in which some journalists and opposition Congress politicians have been accused of sharing the video with an intention to provoke communal unrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad assault video case Manish Maheshwari
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp