STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2015 sacrilege case: SIT questions former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Badal was the chief minister of Punjab in 2015 when incidents of the desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on people protesting over the issue took place in Faridkot.

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: They said that at the time of the previous SIT, whose report was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the investigations were conducted in a 'politically motivated' manner and even now the agenda was allegedly politically driven.

The SIT had rescheduled the questioning after the 93-year-old Badal had expressed his inability to appear before it at a rest house in Mohali on June 16, saying he is not keeping good health.

"...Still not in good health, Badal, however, is keen to fulfil his legal and constitutional duties as a law abiding citizen of the country," Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, had earlier said.

Prakash Singh Badal was the CM when incidents of desecration of a religious text and police firing at people protesting against it took place in Faridkot in 2015.

The new SIT is investigating the two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015 and August 7, 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

The high court had on April 9 this year quashed a report by an earlier Punjab Police SIT.

​ALSO READ | Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Bikram Majithia hits back at Congress

The court had then directed the state government to set up a new SIT without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an Indian Police Service officer who was part of the earlier team.

Singh took voluntary retirement after the court order and on Monday he had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Amritsar in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"High court quashed the previous SIT's report. We had said that previous SIT under Kunwar Vijay Pratap was having political agenda, which has now been proved as a day earlier the officer, who took premature retirement, has joined the AAP," said Grewal.

He charged that the fresh SIT head "L K Yadav was promoted overnight as ADGP to head the new SIT....The government's agenda is not to deliver justice, but political."

ALSO READ | Amarinder 'shielding' 2015 sacrilege accused the way Cong 'protected' leaders involved in 1984 anti-sikh riots: BJP

"What is also objectionable is that Director Prosecution Vijay Singla, a retired officer, has been made part of the new SIT. He is not associated with SIT. Does it not prove the government is playing politics?. Did they take court permission to make him part of SIT and co-opt him," Grewal asked.

He said that attempts were also being made to "intermingle" Kotkapura firing case and sacrilege cases.

Cheema said the SAD has been maintaining that "investigation being conducted is politically motivated. And even now it is politically driven."

"Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was acting as an undercover agent of Amarinder Singh and Arvind Kejriwal, which has been proved now with his joining AAP," Cheema alleged.

Police had also opened fire at a similar demonstration in Behbal Kalan, also in Faridkot, where two people were killed.

A separate probe is underway in that case.

The previous SIT had questioned Badal in 2018.

At that time, Badal had said that the SIT was "politically motivated" to defame him.

The new SIT has already questioned former DGP Sumedh Saini and some other police officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parkash Singh Badal Special Investigation Team Shiromani Akali Dal SIT
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp