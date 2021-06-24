STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kumbh Covid testing scam: Uttarakhand HC grants protection to accused from arbitrary arrest

Max Corporate Services had argued before the court that it was just a 'service provider', and the collection of samples and data entry were not its responsibility but that of ICMR-accredited labs.

Published: 24th June 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted protection to executives of Max Corporate Services from arbitrary arrest in connection with the alleged fake Covid testing scam during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela and asked the agency to join the investigation.

Justice N S Dhanik on Wednesday granted protection to the accused from arbitrary arrest in the scam after the Delhi-based agency's partner Mallika Pant went to the court on behalf of the agency challenging the FIR against it, the petitioner's counsel Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

However, the court asked the agency to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the investigation officer in the case on Friday, he said.

ALSO READ | Kumbh testing scam: Sleeping at the wheel

An FIR has been lodged against Max Corporate Services and two ICMR-accredited labs it had engaged -- Nalwa Laboratories and Dr Lal Chandani Labs Limited -- for allegedly conducting around one lakh fake COVID-19 tests during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela using random phone numbers.

The Haridwar police had filed the FIR under several sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter.

"Protection from arbitrary arrest was granted to my client in the light of the Supreme Court's ruling in Arnesh Kumar vs the State of Bihar case placing checks and balances on the powers of the police before an arrest," Gupta said.

Max Corporate Services had argued before the court that it was just a "service provider", and the collection of samples and data entry were not its responsibility but that of two ICMR-accredited labs it had engaged.

The agency had also expressed its willingness before the court to cooperate with the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand High Court ICMR Kumbh Kumbh Fake Covid Test
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp