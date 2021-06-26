STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxygen task force advocates for authorities maintaining 'strategic reserves' to handle COVID spike

The oxygen audit report further said due to Delhi’s excessive demand, 12 other states had to face a shortage as supply was diverted to Delhi.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen mask

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Proposing an equitable formula for managing oxygen supply, the Supreme Court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) stressed that authorities must maintain strategic reserves for 2-3 weeks, like it is done for fuel by petrol stations, to manage the surge in COVID-19 cases in future.

NTF said a 100-bed hospital should be allocated about 1.5 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen every day. Meanwhile, a committee constituted to see oxygen supply stated that Delhi needed about 300 MT at that time, but the Delhi government raised the demand to 1200 MT.

ALSO READ| Delhi made exaggerated claims for Oxygen using wrong formula: Sub-group to SC

The oxygen audit report further said due to Delhi's excessive demand, 12 other states had to face a shortage as supply was diverted to Delhi.

The task force suggested measures to be taken to prevent a repeat of the crisis. The 12-member NTA lauded the Central government’s efforts, saying it took proactive steps last year to control the spread of the pandemic.The task force suggested oxygen monitoring committees be set up in every hospital.

Further, monitoring teams should be available to ensure proper assessment of need as per hospital protocol. The NTF was constituted to devise a formula oxygen allocation, after Delhi disputed the Centre’s methods.

"The formula needs to be developed for the calculation of oxygen requirement for the primary, secondary, and tertiary-level hospitals based on the number of Oxygen beds and ICU beds," it said. For a 100-bed hospital with 25% ICU beds, the report stated that its daily requirement should be 1.5 MT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Task Force COVID19 Coronavirus Oxygen oxygen reserves Oxygen supply
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp