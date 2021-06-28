STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu IAF station attack shows security installations still vulnerable

Defence and security experts say possibility of militants using drone to target govt and military installations is a matter of grave concern.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Special security personnel arrive at Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday | Pti

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The drone attack at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu is a serious breach of security as it was able to penetrate deep inside the air base, security and defence experts said. The IAF was caught off-guard even though the issue of drones carrying and delivering loads have been a matter of concern for some time, they said. Pakistani troops have been using drones to airdrop weapons for militants along the International Border and Line of Control in J&K since last year.

The attack has come as a challenge to the security agencies as it has once again exposed the vulnerability of government installations in J&K. “The use of drones to drop explosives at Jammu airbase poses a serious challenge to the security forces,” former Northern Command chief Lt-Gen (Retd) Deepender Singh Hooda said.

ALSO READ: In a first, terror attack by drone on Jammu IAF base

Several officers felt our security was caught off-guard and lacked intelligence about the enemy’s capacity. “If the enemy has acquired this capability and is able to penetrate and scoot after delivering the payload, it is dangerous. It also means the enemy can execute such an attack anywhere,” said an officer.

Brigadier (Retd) Anil Gupta said the drone attack has made it clear that all the security and government installations in J&K continue to remain vulnerable. “If the drone was having GPS and if it was shot down, then security agencies can know where it came from. However, if it was a self-destructive one, then it would be difficult to find where it came from and if the drone has gone back, then it is a shame as it has infiltrated and exfiltrated both,” he said.

Taking a dig at the security apparatus, Gupta said “It was a moonlit night…It is a high security zone and there are radars available. It is the failure of surveillance. Why didn’t the BSF men at the border and the security men in the hinterlands detect it? Why didn’t the IAF personnel manning the observation posts at IAF station detect and shoot it down?” 

According to Gupta, there is a possibility that militants infiltrating from Pakistan might have got these drones and used them on the IAF station. “If it is so, then it is a dangerous trend,” he said. Lt-Gen (Retd) Hooda said defending military installations from drone attacks is very difficult. Countering these tactics will require new counter measures, both in terms of strategy and technical equipment to detect and neutralise the drones. Former J&K DGP SP Vaid questioned what was the purpose of India-Pakistan ceasefire if such attacks take place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF station attack Jammu airport drone attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp